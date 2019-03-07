Alwihda Info
On International Women’s Day, UNAIDS calls for greater action to protect young women and adolescent girls


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On International Women’s Day, UNAIDS is urging countries to step up and protect young women and adolescent girls from HIV. AIDS-related illnesses remain the leading cause of death for women aged 15–49 years globally. In 2017, 66% of new HIV infections among 10–19-year-olds were among females globally—in eastern and southern Africa, 79% of new HIV […]

