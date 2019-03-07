On International Women’s Day, UNAIDS calls for greater action to protect young women and adolescent girls

On International Women’s Day, UNAIDS is urging countries to step up and protect young women and adolescent girls from HIV. AIDS-related illnesses remain the leading cause of death for women aged 15–49 years globally. In 2017, 66% of new HIV infections among 10–19-year-olds were among females globally—in eastern and southern Africa, 79% of new HIV […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...