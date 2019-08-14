One hurdle left for Springbok Women to qualify for World Cup

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer was a satisfied man on Tuesday as his charges took a step closer to qualifying for the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand with a 73-0 victory against Madagascar at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan. Rights-free audio clips of Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer in English and Afrikaans: […]

