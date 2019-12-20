One of Malawi’s first solar energy project reaches financial close

One of Malawi’s first solar projects has reached financial close after attracting investment volume totaling $67 million USD. Initial site works have begun in Nkhotakota, and construction of the first phase is targeted for completion by March 2020. Once complete, the project will add 46 MW of clean energy to the local power supply. Developed […]

