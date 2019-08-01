One year into the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, city of Goma faces risk of spread

One year on since the Ebola outbreak was first declared in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo the disease continues to spread with 2,690 cases and 1,803 deaths, a 67% case fatality rate. The city of Goma has seen its second confirmed death as the result of infection which could lead to the first active […]

