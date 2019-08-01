Alwihda Info
One year into the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, city of Goma faces risk of spread


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


One year on since the Ebola outbreak was first declared in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo the disease continues to spread with 2,690 cases and 1,803 deaths, a 67% case fatality rate. The city of Goma has seen its second confirmed death as the result of infection which could lead to the first active […]

One year on since the Ebola outbreak was first declared in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo the disease continues to spread with 2,690 cases and 1,803 deaths, a 67% case ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



