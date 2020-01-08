Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Orange opens its new Orange Middle East and Africa headquarters in Morocco, confirming its desire to strengthen its presence in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Today, Orange (http://www.Orange.com) officially inaugurates the Orange Middle East and Africa operational head office in Morocco in the presence of Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange; Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa; the members of Orange’s Executive Committee and local officials. The new headquarters is located in [Casablanca Finance City Tower](http://www.casablancafinancecity.com/)(CFC)… Read […]

Today, Orange (http://www.Or...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/01/2020

Tchad : la grève des travailleurs paralyse les activités au Sud

Tchad : la grève des travailleurs paralyse les activités au Sud

Tchad : Mahamat Nour Ibedou libéré Tchad : Mahamat Nour Ibedou libéré 08/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : accord entre les syndicats et le Gouvernement, la grève va être levée

08/01/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'Etat a rencontré les représentants syndicaux

08/01/2020

Tchad : de nouveaux tarifs Internet proposés par Airtel

08/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : grève des fonctionnaires, "le Gouvernement s'est assez moqué de nous"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? 07/01/2020 - Masbé NDENGAR

ANALYSE - 08/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

Le secteur de la gomme arabique au Tchad, un atout pour booster le PIB

Le secteur de la gomme arabique au Tchad, un atout pour booster le PIB

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite ! Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite ! 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra