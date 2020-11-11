Alwihda Info
Orange renforce sa position de leader de la connectivité en Afrique avec Djoliba, le premier réseau panafricain de l ’Ouest


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Novembre 2020


A l’occasion du salon international [AfricaTech Festival](https://tmt.knect365.com/africa-tech-festival/) (https://bit.ly/38vk886), Orange (http://www.Orange.com) et ses filiales annoncent la mise en service et le lancement commercial de Djoliba, le premier backbone panafricain. Cette infrastructure s’appuie sur un réseau de fibres optiques terrestres, couplé à des câbles sous-marins, offrant… Read more on https://orange.africa-newsroom.com/press/orange-is-strengthening-its-position-as-leader-in...

