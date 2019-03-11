Oranto Petroleum Increases its Support to the Education of South Sudan’s Communities

As part of its commitment to the socio-economic development of South Sudan, Oranto Petroleum (https://atlas-Oranto.com) will be financing an educational programme in conjunction with the Ministry of Petroleum, to provide training to 25 teachers in the most under-privileged parts of the country. The support from Oranto Petroleum paves the way for 25 teachers to receive […]

