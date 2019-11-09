Over 40,000 Migrants assisted with Voluntary Return and Reintegration from Niger since 2015

This month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reached a milestone of 40,000 stranded migrants participating in IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme from Niger to their countries of origin. IOM’s AVRR programme in Niger began five years ago to respond to the need for stranded migrants to return to their homelands in […]

