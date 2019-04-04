Over 75,000 people in Mozambique benefit from Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) aid

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has reinforced its efforts to assist people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, benefitting over 75,000 people in 17 districts in the three provinces that were most affected by the cyclone, which hit three countries in the southeast of the African continent. The aid highlights the position of the UAE’s […]

