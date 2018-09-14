Alwihda Info
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Nusa Tenggara Barat (PT Bank NTB Syariah) has Successfully Converted into a Full-Fledged Syariah Bank in Indonesia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Septembre 2018


The Islamic Banking Industry in Indonesia has seen a new boost with the entrance of PT Bank NTB Syariah. The bank has successfully converted from a conventional bank into a full-fledged Syariah bank which has been officially launched today September 13, 2018! The launching ceremony took place in Mataram, Indonesia, graced with the presence of […]

The Islamic Banking Industry in Indonesia has seen a new boost with the entrance of PT Bank NTB Syariah. The bank has successfully converted fr...

