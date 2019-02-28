Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and FAO join hands to strengthen the Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition

Forty members of the Pan-African Parliamentary Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition (PAPA-FSN) are meeting here for an intensive twoday capacity building workshop. The meeting kicks off tomorrow Friday 1st to Saturday 2nd March at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, ahead of Committee Sittings. The two day session aims to strengthen and consolidate capacities of […]

Forty members of the Pan-African Parliamentary Alliance for Food Security and Nutrition (PAPA-FSN) are meeting here ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...