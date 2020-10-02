Partnerships on Mega Projects Critical to the Success of the African Free Trade Agreement – High Commissioner Mpahlwa

The South African High Commissioner to Mozambique, Mr Mandisi Mpahlwa says partnerships in mega projects are critical to the success of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA). Mpahlwa was speaking on day two of the South Africa and Mozambique virtual Trade and Investment seminar which took place under the theme Developing Afrocentric solutions and […]

