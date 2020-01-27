Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Paxful announces a third school to be #BuiltWithBitcoin


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[Paxful, a global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace](https://paxful.com/) (https://Paxful.com), announced today that they will be building a third school in its 100-school initiative to bring quality education centers to emerging countries throughout Africa. The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya for children… Read […]

[Paxful, a global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/01/2020

Tchad : le ministre nigérien en charge de l'Agriculture reçu par le chef de l'Etat

Tchad : le ministre nigérien en charge de l'Agriculture reçu par le chef de l'Etat

Tchad : des filles formées sur la cohésion et la solidarité à Abéché Tchad : des filles formées sur la cohésion et la solidarité à Abéché 25/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les douaniers doivent "comprendre que les temps ont changé"

26/01/2020

Crise libyenne : "l'une des raisons de l'aggravation de la situation au Sahel"

26/01/2020

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

26/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "nous allons continuer à avancer, nous n'allons pas reculer", Succès Masra
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar