Pelosi, Congressional Delegation honor Ghana’s Rich Tradition in Ceremony with Paramount Chiefs, visit Historic Slave Sites to mark ‘The Year of Return’

Today, Speaker Pelosi and Members of the Congressional Black Caucus traveled to Ghana’s Central Region to meet with tribal Chiefs and visit the slave dungeons at Elmina and Cape Coast Castles and the “Door of No Return” to observe “The Year of Return.” The delegation laid wreaths at both dungeons in remembrance of the millions […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...