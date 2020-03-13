Permanent Representative of Kenya presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. During his career, Mr. Githae, who is also Ambassador to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them: Ambassador to the United States and […]
The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today...
The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...