Phanes Group’s Solar Incubator returns in search of promising sub-Saharan Africa solar projects

The initiative rewards solar PV developers with commercial and technical expertise to help bring their project to fruition; Applications are open now, with the winner(s) announced at the Unlocking Solar Capital: Africa 2019 conference in Dakar, Senegal. Document Link: http://bit.ly/2KsiW80 Phanes Group (https://PhanesGroup.com/), an international end-to-end solar provider headquartered in Dubai, UAE,… Read more on […]

The initiative rewards solar PV developers with commercial and technic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...