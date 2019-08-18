Alwihda Info
Phanes Group’s Solar Incubator returns in search of promising sub-Saharan Africa solar projects


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The initiative rewards solar PV developers with commercial and technical expertise to help bring their project to fruition; Applications are open now, with the winner(s) announced at the Unlocking Solar Capital: Africa 2019 conference in Dakar, Senegal. Document Link: http://bit.ly/2KsiW80 Phanes Group (https://PhanesGroup.com/), an international end-to-end solar provider headquartered in Dubai, UAE,… Read more on […]

The initiative rewards solar PV developers with commercial and technic...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



