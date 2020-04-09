Photo News Release: Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Daily Update: 9 April 2020

Please visit the [Africa CDC COVID-19 page](https://africacdc.us19.list-manage.com/track/click?u=56a36b8e2345fac903cc8112a&id=3ad513c21d&e=47315f982f) to view the latest statistics on COVID-19 transmission on the Continent. The Africa CDC COVID-19 dashboard is updated twice daily with latest statistics from our Member States. We also have a range of resources including a weekly Update Brief and Policy… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-daily-update...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...