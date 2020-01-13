Pibor residents upbeat after rehabilitation of area airstrip by Korean UN peacekeepers (By Mach Samuel)

A bottle of water retails at 200 South Sudanese pounds or SSP (just under $1) in Boma area’s Pibor town. But that is a smaller matter. To get any kind of medical service, each member of the area’s impoverished population must have no less than 30,000 SSP ($100). “Even soda sells at 500 SSP. All […]

