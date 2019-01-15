Police Chairperson urges Matriculants in the Western Cape to apply to serve in South African Police Service (SAPS)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has urged matriculants in the Western Cape who are interested in a career in law enforcement to apply at their nearest police station, before the Friday, 18 January deadline this week. Matriculants who wants to make a contribution to their community and serve to […]

