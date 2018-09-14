Police Committee asks for Investigation and Review of South African Police Service (SAPS) Security at Parliament

The National Commissioner of Police will be called to Parliament to explain the lack of proper security measures at Parliament following the shooting incident earlier today. The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Mr Francois Beukman said the incident raises serious questions regarding police deployment at Parliament, the procedures in place and the general operational readiness […]

The National Commissioner of Police will be called to Parliament to explain the lack of proper securit...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...