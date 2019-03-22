Policy, Trade and the Private Sector in the Digital Era to dominate debate as Conference of African Ministers kicks off in Marrakesh

The annual Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – COM2019 (www.UNECA.org/CFM2019) – kicked off in Marrakesh on Wednesday, with emphasis on the importance of digitalisation in enhancing African economies as the continent celebrates the first anniversary of the highly hailed and historic signing of the Africa Continental […]

The annual Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Financ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...