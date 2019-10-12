Poor diets destroying children’s health, warns UNICEF

An alarmingly high number of children under five years of age are suffering from the physical consequences of poor diets and a food system that is failing them, UNICEF warned today in a new report on children and nutrition. The State of the World’s Children 2019 report finds that in 2018, at least 1 in […]

An alarmingly high number of children under five years of age are suffering from the physical consequences of poor diets and a food system that is failing them, UNICEF warned today in ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...