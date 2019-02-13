Poor working conditions are main global employment challenge

Progress in reducing unemployment globally is not being matched by improvements in the quality of work, says the International Labour Organization’s World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2019 report. Poor quality employment is the main issue for global labour markets, with millions of people forced to accept inadequate working conditions, according to a new report […]
