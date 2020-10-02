Positioning Women as the ‘Engine of Growth’ in the Oil and Gas Industry

The ‘Women in Energy’ webinar, which was co-hosted by Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) and the African Energy Chamber on Thursday identified education, gender bias and access to capital as key inhibitors to proportionate female representation within the oil and gas industry; a recent McKinsey study places female industry participation at just 15%; the webinar […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...