Powell keeps the faith as Blitzboks gear up for Cape Town

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell named an unchanged tournament squad for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, which kicks off on Friday at the Cape Town Stadium. Siviwe Soyizwapi will lead the same 11 men on the field that left Dubai last weekend as gold medal winners, a feat that will see them running out in […]

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell named an unchanged tournament squad for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, which kicks off on Friday at the Cape Town Stadium. Siviwe Soyizwapi will lead the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...