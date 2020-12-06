Powerful Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run from #WhereverUR breaks new barriers

Nelson Mandela’s giant bronze statue at the foot of the Union Buildings towered even larger than usual, his outstretched arms seemed even wider, and his smile broader at the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (www.MandelaWalkAndRun.com) today, as he welcomed those who gathered in his honour. If ever his presence, warmth and comforting embrace was needed, […]

Nelson Mandela’s giant bronze statue at the foot of the Union Buildings towered even larger than usual, his outstretched arms seemed ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...