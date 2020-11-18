Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

President Buhari and Four Other Nigerians Make it to the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) TOP 25 Movers & Shakers List f or 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Novembre 2020


As many as five Nigerians have made it to the top 25 list of the African Energy Chamber’s (https://EnergyChamber.org/) TOP 25 Movers & Shakers Watch List for 2021, released earlier this week. Published every year, the list identifies the leading African and international figures whose work and decisions have a direct impact on the African […]

As many as five Nigerians have made it to the top 25 list of the African Energy Chamber’s (https://EnergyC...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter