President Faure congratulates India in celebration of its 70th Republic Day

President Faure has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day of India. President Faure conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on his behalf and that of the people of Seychelles. “70 years today, India has made significant socioeconomic progress and is considered […]

