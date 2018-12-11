President Julius Maada Bio Calls for Effective Management of Global Cooperation on Migration in Marrakech

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has called on world leaders to adopt an effective management of global cooperation and coordination on migration issues. He made this clarion call during the Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in Marrakech, a major economic city in the Kingdom of Morocco. […]

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has called on world leaders to adopt an effective management of global cooperation and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...