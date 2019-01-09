Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

President Julius Maada Bio Launches Textbooks, Teaching and Learning Materials worth Le 221 Billion to Support Free Quality Education in Sierra Leone


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has unveiled textbooks, teaching and learning materials worth Le 221 billion ($26.2 million) as a joint-support from UKAid and the Government of Sierra Leone to the free quality education programme in public and government assisted schools. In his keynote address to the ceremony organised by the Ministry of Basic […]

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has unveiled textbooks, teaching and learning materials worth Le 221 billion ($26.2 milli...

