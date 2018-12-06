President Julius Maada Bio Updates the Media on Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has told journalists in Freetown that his New Direction Government is at an advanced stage in the repeal of Part V of the 1965 Public Order Act that criminalises libel. He was addressing the inaugural Media Cocktail at Radisson Blu, organised by the Office of the Press Secretary and […]

