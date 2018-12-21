President Julius Maada Bio gives a Christmas treat, dines with 800 disadvantaged kids at State House

His Excellency President Julius Bio has treated to a Christmas gig and dined with 800 disadvantaged kids from various communities across Freetown during a modest 3-hour programme organised at State House. In his usually very calm and humble disposition, the President said he was pleased to have the kids celebrate the festive period with him. […]

His Excellency President Julius Bio has treated to a Christmas gig and dined with 800 disadvantaged kids from various communities across Freetow...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...