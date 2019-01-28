President Kagame commends the Catholic Church’s role in building the country

President Kagame on Sunday commended the continued role of the Catholic Church in the country’s transformation as he attended the Installation of the New Archbishop of the Kigali Archdiocese, His Grace Antoine Kambanda. “We recognise the value of the Catholic Church’s partnership with Rwandans, particularly in the provision of education and health services to our […]

President Kagame on Sunday commended the continued role of the Catholic Church in the country’s transformation as he...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...