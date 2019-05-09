Alwihda Info
President Masisi signed a Congratulatory Book for the new Emperorâs enthronement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2019


H.E. Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, signed this morning at the Office of the President a Congratulatory Book to express his words of congratulations to His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito who has acceded to the Throne on 1 May 2019. With the accession to the Throne of His Majesty the Emperor […]

