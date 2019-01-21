President Ramaphosa congratulates Felix Tshisekedi as President Elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa congratulated Mr Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo as President Elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after the confirmation by the country’s Constitutional Court. President Ramaphosa has called on all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect […]

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa congratulated Mr Felix T...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...