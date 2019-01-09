President Ramaphosa congratulates newly elected President of Madagascar

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Madagascar for running a successful peaceful run-off presidential election which has seen Mr Andry Rajoelina emerging as the president of the country. President Ramaphosa wished President Elect Mr Rajoelina well in his term as the president of Madagascar. He also praised both leaders, Mr Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana who were […]

