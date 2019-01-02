President Ramaphosa extends best wishes to the 38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Jair Bolsonaro, on the occasion of his Presidential inauguration on 1 January 2019, as he assumes his role and official duties as the 38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. It […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...