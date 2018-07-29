Alwihda Info
President Ramaphosa extends condolences on the Passing of South African Cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of renowned South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi. Professor Bongani Mawethu Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher. Professor Mayosi was also honoured with the Order of Mapungubwe […]

