President Ramaphosa extends condolences on the Passing of South African Cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of renowned South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi. Professor Bongani Mawethu Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher. Professor Mayosi was also honoured with the Order of Mapungubwe […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of renowned South African cardio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...