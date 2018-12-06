President of the Republic of Ghana to Visit Japan

1.ãH.E. Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, will pay a visit to Japan from December 10 to December 13, 2018. 2.ãDuring his stay in Japan, the President will make a State Call on his Majesty the Emperor of Japan. Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan will hold a meeting […]

1.ãH.E. Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, will pay a visit to Japan from December 10 to December 13, 2018. 2.ãDuring his stay in Japan, the Presiden...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...