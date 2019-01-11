1. The Government of Japan welcomes that the presidential election in the Republic of Madagascar was held peacefully on last December 19th, and congratulates Mr. Andry Nirina RAJOELINA on his election as the next President on 8th January. 2. The Government of Japan expects the Republic of Madagascar to foster political stability and socio-economic development […]

1. The Government of Japan welcomes that the presidential election in the Republic of Madagascar was held peacefully on last D...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...