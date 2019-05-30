Presidential, National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of Malawi (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

The Government of Japan welcomes that the Presidential, National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of Malawi were held peacefully on May 21 as the sixth election since the country achieved democracy in 1994, and congratulates Prof. Arthur Peter MUTHARIKA on his re-election as the President. The Government of Japan hopes the Republic of Malawi […]

