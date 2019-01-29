Presidents’ New Year Address 2019

By Kelechukwu Mbagwu, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation President (TheNRFF.com) A happy and prosperous new year to all Rugby lovers in and out of our dear country. I wish you the very best 2019 will have to offer. The year 2018 has been a roller coaster ride as well as our first full year in office. […]

By Kelechukwu Mbagwu, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation President (TheNRFF.com) A happy and prosperous new year to all Rugby lovers in and out of our dear country. I wish you the very bes...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...