Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Press Conference of the Ambassador of Cuba


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Mrs. Vilma Thomas adressed local and Cuban journalists in a Press Conference at the Embassy. The Cuban diplomat explained the transformations experienced by Cuba since the adoption of the new Constitution las April. She insisted in the aggresive policy of the US towards Cuba in different ways but particularly […]

The Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Mrs. Vilma Thomas adressed local and Cuban journalists in a Press Conference at the Embassy. The Cu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...