Press Conference of the Ambassador of Cuba

The Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Mrs. Vilma Thomas adressed local and Cuban journalists in a Press Conference at the Embassy. The Cuban diplomat explained the transformations experienced by Cuba since the adoption of the new Constitution las April. She insisted in the aggresive policy of the US towards Cuba in different ways but particularly […]

The Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Mrs. Vilma Thomas adressed local and Cuban journalists in a Press Conference at the Embassy. The Cu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...