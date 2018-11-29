Press Conference with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy Tibor P. Nagy, Jr.

On Friday, November 30, 2018, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy will brief journalists on his trip to Ethiopia. His three-day visit, which commenced on November 28, includes engagements focused on the U.S. relationship with Ethiopia and the sixth annual U.S.-African Union High Level Dialogue. This is Nagy’s first visit to Ethiopia […]

