Press Invitation: Japan hands over Reteti Primary after Ksh 8 million improvement project


Par APO - 25 Février 2019


The Government of Japan has been providing funds to local non-profit organizations through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) since 1989. This year, Reteti Primary School is one of the few that was selected to receive the grant. Reteti Primary School is a public primary school established in 2009 starting as an […]

