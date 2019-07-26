Press Release Regarding the Passing Away of Beji Caid Essebsi, President of the Republic of Tunisia

We are deeply saddened by the passing away of H. E. Beji Caid Essebsi, the President of Tunisia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon him and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Tunisia. H.E. Essebsi has played significant roles in the successful political transition of Tunisia based on tolerance and reconciliation after […]

We are deeply saddened by the passing away of H. E. Beji Caid Essebsi, the President of Tunisia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon him and extend our condo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...