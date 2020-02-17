Alwihda Info
Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack perpetrated on 16 February on a Protestant church in the village of Pansi (Yagha) in Burkina Faso. We condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Burkina Faso as […]

