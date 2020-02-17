Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack perpetrated on 16 February on a Protestant church in the village of Pansi (Yagha) in Burkina Faso. We condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Burkina Faso as […]

