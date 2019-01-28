Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Morocco

On January 25, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Rabat, was received by King of Morocco Mohammed VI and had talks with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco. The focus of the meetings and conversations was on the in-depth evaluation of major issues related to […]

On January 25, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Rabat, was received by King of Morocco Mohammed VI and had talks with Nasser B...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...