Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Preventive Maintenance Services – Waste Water System


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


By Monica Barreto, Contracting Officer Subject: Request for Quotations Number 19CM8019Q0025 [Enclosed (24MB)](https://cm.usembassy.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/240/19CM8019Q0025-Preventive-Maintenance-of-Waste-Water.pdf) is a Request for Quotations (RFQ) for preventive maintenance services for the sanitary sewer collection system and the waste water treatment system. If you would like to submit a… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/preventive-maintenance-services–waste-water-sy...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...