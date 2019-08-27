Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met today with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the margins of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. The leaders spoke of the significance of the 25th anniversary of South African democracy and Canadian support to end apartheid. The Prime Minister congratulated President Ramaphosa on his recent electoral win […]

